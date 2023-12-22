Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Spiese helps Bennington with PFAS contamination, one house at a time

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published December 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
A photo of a man smiling inside a house
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Richard Spiese, who works as a hazard waste site manager for the Department of Environmental Conservation, could be called Vermont's PFAS whisperer.

Richard Spiese is Vermont’s PFAS whisperer.

Spiese works for the Department of Environmental Conservation, and he’s probably knocked on 250 or so doors around Bennington in the past seven years.

Back in 2016, he was the point person as the state eventually discovered more than 400 private wells that were polluted with PFAS, a dangerous class of chemicals that are harmful to human health.

And since June, when the state discovered a new area of PFAS contamination, he’s been at it again, visiting people in their homes to guide them through a sometimes-scary process.

A photo of two men talking in a kitchen with wooden cupboards. One man's back is to the camera, and another is talking and gesturing.
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Richard Spiese, with his back to camera, talks with Eric Trites as Trites gets his water sampled to see if it has PFAS in it. Spiese has been helping the people in Bennington deal with PFAs contamination since 2016, when the contamination was first discovered.

On a recent afternoon he visited Eric Trites, who lives in a neighborhood in Bennington where the chemicals were recently discovered.

Spiese called him to say the state wanted to test his water. And while Trites stood in his kitchen, waiting for his water to be tested, he told me he was eager to get the results.

“If it is positive that there is PFOAs, then what’s going to happen here?” Trites asked. “I don’t really know. You know my son, and my daughter-in-law and my granddaughter live here. OK? What do I… Where am I at?”

More from Vermont Public: Vt. discovers more homes in Bennington with PFAS contamination

Spiese, 63, is a large man, with a booming voice and a face that looks ready to break out in a smile at any moment. He's usually in the field, so you won't find him in a suit and tie much, save for the occasional press conferences when his higher-ups drop in to recognize the work he and his team have done.

At community meetings, because of his size, he has a way of shrinking his body slightly to not overwhelm. When he’s approached by an anxious homeowner, he listens, then pauses for an instant, before answering with sometimes troubling scientific data.

He was always a science nerd, and he got his degree in geology. Whatever communications skills he developed, he says, were not learned in the classroom.

“I have a mind that's strong in science and math,” Spiese said. “I was not as strong in communications. I always joke, when I went to Germany my fourth time, I taught English as a second language, and that's when I learned English."

“So I just think it’s important to take every person as an individual, and whatever their problem is, whatever their issue is, do whatever I can to help solve that."
Richard Spiese, Department of Environmental Conservation

Spiese moved up to Vermont in the early '80s to be a ski bum in Stowe. He started working for the state in 1987, as a hazard waste site manager helping to remove underground oil storage tanks.

Since then Spiese has worked at more than 400 hazardous waste sites across Vermont. But the work here in Bennington, he says, has been different.

It is by far the largest area, with the most people he’s seen affected by industrial pollution in Vermont. It’s changed how he sees his work.

“You know I’m in Montpelier, and I’m writing letters and reviewing reports and calling people. But they’re going to their sink every day, five-ten times a day, and they’re turning their water on,” Spiese said. “And they can’t help themselves. Every time they turn it on, they think about, ‘What’s in my water? And what’s it doing to my health, and to my kids?’ And all those things. And so I learned very early on that I need to go above and beyond for people in those situations and reach out to them.”

A photo of two people leaning in to look at a map.
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public
Richard Spiese looks over a map showing PFAS contamination in Bennigton with DEC senior environmental program manager Trish Coppolino at a community meeting.

Back in 2016, Spiese, and most everyone else in Vermont, knew very little about PFAS.

There were stories out of the Midwest about contamination near a DuPont factory.And in nearby Hoosick Falls, New York the community there was dealing with contaminated water.

But here in Vermont, the chemicals weren’t even regulated in drinking water, because nobody thought they were here.

So Spiese walked up and down the streets of North Bennington, knocking on doors and sitting down at kitchen tables with people to try and share what he knew and how the state could help.

“He was like your big brother who was watching out for you on the playground,” said Leslie Addison, who still lives right above the former Chemfab factory in North Bennington. That factory was the source of the contamination that was found back in 2016.

Addison says it was devastating, to get a knock on the door and have someone from the state tell her that her water was poisoned, and that her land wasn’t safe for growing vegetables, and that her blood likely had dangerous levels of cancer-causing chemicals.

Through all of that, Addison says, Spiese was a trusted source of accurate information, an ally, and a comfort during a very tough time.

“He knew that I didn’t just want a scientific answer,” she said. “He knew that I was afraid for my health, and he was going to take it the extra step to explain it in a way that I felt OK. I don’t know if there’s an award for him, but there’s definitely gold stars in heaven for this man. I could get choked up saying that. He was that important in this process.”

“He knew that I was afraid for my health, and he was going to take it the extra step to explain it in a way that I felt OK. I don’t know if there’s an award for him, but there’s definitely gold stars in heaven for this man. I could get choked up saying that. He was that important in this process."
Leslie Addison, Bennington resident

Spiese was instrumental in helping the state negotiate a settlement with Saint-Gobain, the international manufacturing company that owned the factory, to bring municipal water to the homes with contaminated private wells.

When he was walking around trying to convince people to hook up to the water system, some Bennington residents declined, saying they weren’t interested in giving up their well and paying for municipal water. And Spiese had to walk away, knowing they would continue to consume toxic chemicals.

Other times, Spiese would have to talk to a young couple to help them decide if it was a good time to start a family.

“So I just think it’s important to take every person as an individual, and whatever their problem is, whatever their issue is, do whatever I can to help solve that,” Spiese said. “Some people are somewhat relaxed and accepting of that, other people are terrified of any contamination. And we have to deal with all of them, and find ways to talk with all of them, where they’re at, and try and explain it in a way that they can understand.”

A photo of fingers holding a map, with the word ChemFab bolded in the center.
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public File
This 2016 file photo shows the location of the former ChemFab factory in North Bennington.

The state has wrapped up its latest round of water tests in southern Bennington.

It’s not clear yet if the contamination is contained to a neighborhood or two, or if it has spread farther.

And so depending on what those results say, Spiese could very likely be knocking on even more doors to help more people in southwestern Vermont deal with their poisoned water.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in contact with reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman:

_
Tags
Local News EnviromentWater Quality & PFOADepartment of Environmental ConservationLocal NewsSouthern Vermont
Howard Weiss-Tisman
Howard Weiss-Tisman is Vermont Public’s southern Vermont reporter, but sometimes the story takes him to other parts of the state. 
See stories by Howard Weiss-Tisman
Latest Stories