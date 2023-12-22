Head of Vermont's Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living department to step down

The head of the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living will step down next month.

Monica White has served as the commissioner of DAIL since March of 2021. In a press release, White said it was "an extraordinary honor" to lead the department, but the move was the best choice for her family at this time.

The agency oversees programs that serve Vermonters with disabilities, including people with autism, blind people and people with low vision, and people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

DAIL also serves older Vermonters — the state has one of the oldest populations in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Megan Tierney-Ward will serve as acting commissioner of DAIL until a new head is appointed. She's been with the agency for more than 25 years.

