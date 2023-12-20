Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | Contact Us

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With waters receding, Scott asks Vermonters to report damage from this week’s floods

Vermont Public | By Mark Davis
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST
A photo of water rising up over fences, with yellow caution tape in the foreground.
Lexi Krupp
/
Vermont Public
The Winooski River, seen here in Winooski, reached major flood stage this week according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday reiterated his uncertainty about whether damage from this week’s flooding will be extensive enough to trigger federal assistance.

Two days after Vermont got slammed by heavy rain and melting snow, administration officials pleaded with local officials and residents to document damage to infrastructure and their homes, and report it to Vermont 211 and their insurance companies.

While FEMA is still in the early stages of allocating tens of millions of dollars to help with recovery from July’s historic flooding, there are no guarantees that any financial aid will come to victims of this week’s storm, the governor said.

“There is no active program in place at this stage for direct financial support, but we need the data to see what might be possible…down the road,” Scott said during an afternoon press conference.

More from Vermont Public: A proposed floodplain could have spared Waterbury from severe flooding. It was never built

As of early Wednesday morning, officials said, the Vermont 211 system had received only 20 damage reports.

Meanwhile, all of Vermont’s rivers are comfortably below flood stage, all emergency shelters have shut down, and only two state roads – Route 302 in Barre and Route 73 in Sudbury – remain closed.

(Ironically, the last remaining state road closed from July’s storm, a portion of Route 107 in Stockbridge, reopened only last Friday, Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn said.)

There have been no reports of fatalities or injuries related to this week’s flooding.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local News2023 Flooding in VermontPhil Scott
Mark Davis
Mark Davis has spent more than a decade working as a reporter in Vermont, focusing on both daily and long-form stories. Prior joining Vermont Public as assistant news director, he worked for five years at Seven Days, the alt-weekly in Burlington, where he won national awards for his criminal justice reporting. Before that, he spent nine years at the Valley News, where won state and national awards for his coverage of the criminal justice system, Topical Storm Irene, and other topics. He has also served as a producer and editor for the Rumblestrip podcast. He graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism.
See stories by Mark Davis
Latest Stories