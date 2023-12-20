Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Green Mountain Transit will resume fares in March

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published December 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST
A blue city bus with the words "out of service" on its digital sign above the windshield sits parked on a wet street, next to a snowbank and puddle.
Henry Epp
/
Vermont Public
Green Mountain Transit will resume charging fares in March 2024.

Green Mountain Transit announced Wednesday that it will resume collecting fares in March.

The transit provider was previously planning to start charging again in January, but says there's been delays upgrading the fare system. That's according to a news release.

Bus riders who use the Chittenden County, Commuter and LINK Express routes will once again pay for those rides.

Bus fare will also change. Rides on all Chittenden County routes will be $2. And GMT will cap the daily cost.

Discount fares will still be offered for younger riders, people over 60 and those with a disability.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
