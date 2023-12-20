Green Mountain Transit will resume fares in March

Green Mountain Transit announced Wednesday that it will resume collecting fares in March.

The transit provider was previously planning to start charging again in January, but says there's been delays upgrading the fare system. That's according to a news release.

Bus riders who use the Chittenden County, Commuter and LINK Express routes will once again pay for those rides.

Bus fare will also change. Rides on all Chittenden County routes will be $2. And GMT will cap the daily cost.

Discount fares will still be offered for younger riders, people over 60 and those with a disability.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.