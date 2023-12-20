Burlington mayor announces tentative deal with UVM for more student housing

A plan to build new housing for University of Vermont students had stalled. But Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has announced a tentative deal with the school that could bring up to 1,500 beds online.

City officials say UVM’s growing student population exacerbates the housing crisis. But the city council has also previously rejected zoning proposals the school needs to build more dorms.

Without further commitments from UVM, councilors argued that enrollment increases might outpace on campus housing gains.

More from Vermont Public: Why a plan to build more UVM student housing in Burlington has been stalled for months

This week, Mayor Weinberger announced a deal that requires UVM to build more beds if enrollment increases over 2023 levels. For every additional student, the school is on the hook for 1.5 new beds.

In exchange, Weinberger will advance zoning amendments for three university-owned parcels that'll help UVM build more housing.

The city council has the final say, but Weinberger is confident he'll get enough votes.

"This agreement creates a path towards us having less student pressures on the housing market than at any time in decades," Weinberger said.

A council vote is expected next year.

