Efficiency Vermont offering incentives to contractors prioritizing flood recovery

The state is funding new incentives for contractors doing flood recovery work.

This summer, Efficiency Vermont unveiled $36 million in publicly funded rebates for residents whose heat and hot water systems needed to be replaced after July’s flood.

But contractors are difficult to find. So Efficiency Vermont is now offering extra cash to companies prioritizing flood victims.

Matthew Smith is with the nonprofit utility. (You may also recognize Smith as a former employee of Vermont Public.)

He says these bonuses are structured to incentivize flood-resilient practices, like installing new heating systems above the floodplain.

"There are some very simple steps people can take as they’re rebuilding from the flood that will make their home more resilient for, unfortunately, more unpredictable flooding and other disasters in a changing climate," Smith said.

Contractors can claim up to $1,500 for every household they assist.

