Burlington Democrats select Joan Shannon for mayoral candidate

Burlington Democrats selected their nominee for mayor of Vermont's largest city Sunday.

Joan Shannon, a longtime city council member, won with just over 50% of the vote. Burlington City Council President Karen Paul had approximately 35% of the vote, and tech consultant C D Mattison came in third with 14% of the vote.

Shannon will face Progressive-Democrat Emma Mulvaney-Stanak in the race to become Burlington's next mayor in 2024. Either candidate will become the first woman to lead the city.

This was Burlington's first contested caucus the party's held in the Queen City since 2011, when Mayor Miro Weinberger won the party’s nomination.

Weinberger announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek another term.

VTDigger reported that 3,333 people cast votes on Sunday in the caucus, which took place online.

Burlingtonians will select their next mayor on Town Meeting Day March 5, 2024.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.