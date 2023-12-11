Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Burlington Democrats select Joan Shannon for mayoral candidate

Vermont Public | By Jenn Jarecki,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published December 11, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST
This hour, Vermont Edition explores whether perceptions of crime in the Burlington area are as bad as recent local and national news articles suggest.
DenisTangneyJr
/
iStock
Burlington Democrats select Joan Shannon for mayoral nomination in first contested caucus in 12 years.

Burlington Democrats selected their nominee for mayor of Vermont's largest city Sunday.

Joan Shannon, a longtime city council member, won with just over 50% of the vote. Burlington City Council President Karen Paul had approximately 35% of the vote, and tech consultant C D Mattison came in third with 14% of the vote.

Shannon will face Progressive-Democrat Emma Mulvaney-Stanak in the race to become Burlington's next mayor in 2024. Either candidate will become the first woman to lead the city.

This was Burlington's first contested caucus the party's held in the Queen City since 2011, when Mayor Miro Weinberger won the party’s nomination.

Weinberger announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek another term.

VTDigger reported that 3,333 people cast votes on Sunday in the caucus, which took place online.

Burlingtonians will select their next mayor on Town Meeting Day March 5, 2024.

Jenn Jarecki
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public's public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
