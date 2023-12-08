Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont wants your feedback on Worcester Range forest management plan

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published December 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST
Fog hangs above fall foliage in the mountains surrounding Stowe on Oct. 2. The Worcester Range is located just east of Stowe and includes C.C. Putnam State Forest.

Vermont's Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is looking for feedback about a new plan for managing state lands in central Vermont's Worcester Range.

The roughly 19,000-acre area includes several hugely popular areas for hiking, mountain biking, snow mobiling and hunting. It spans the towns of Elmore, Worcester, Middlesex, Waterbury and Stowe. And it includes Elmore and Hunger mountains.

There are more than 43 trails in the Worcester Range area. It's home to at least 15 rare or uncommon plants across a host of ecosystems. And the forest is one of the biggest stretches of continuous wildlife habitat in the state, connecting the Green Mountain spine to the highlands of northeastern Vermont.

State regulators are proposing 13 commercial timber harvests there on about 1,900 acres, or 10% of the land.

They also want to control invasive species creeping up from the I-89 corridor.

The new plan will decide how the area is managed for the next two decades. Public comment runs from December 13 through February 2. You can learn more about the plan at two public meetings — Dec.13 from 6-8 p.m. at Doty Memorial School in Worcester or Dec. 19 at the same time at Stowe High School.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Abagael Giles:

Local News Local NewsForestsClimate & Environment
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
See stories by Abagael Giles
