Mysterious dog respiratory illness could be in Vermont. What dog owners should know:

Scientists have been tracking a mysterious respiratory disease affecting dogs around the country.

Dogs in states like Oregon and Colorado have fallen ill, and there’s a good chance the bug is here in Vermont, local veterinarians say.

Vermont doesn’t track dog diseases, but the illness has been detected in nearby New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

As the holiday season approaches, there are concerns about kennels and other places where a large number of dogs convene and interact.

Kit Cincotta, who takes care of eight to 12 dogs in her home in Wilmington, says she’s taking a wait-and-see approach right now.

“I’m not going to test every dog that I see for coughing with an upper respiratory disease PCR, so I can’t, like, guarantee it’s the same thing that other states are seeing, but it makes sense to me that it’s kind of all the same virus or bacteria,” Cincotta says.



Symptoms

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), symptoms of the respiratory illness include:



Coughing

Sneezing

Runny eyes

Fatigue and weakness

Loss of appetite

Trouble breathing

Veterinarians say the illness starts out mild, but can progress to severe pneumonia. Vets have found usual treatments ineffective at clearing the illness. A small number of dogs have died across the country.

What should you do if you’re worried about your pet?

Dr. Erin Forbes, a small animal vet in Essex Junction and spokesperson for the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association, says dog owners should be vigilant if their pets are showing signs of illness.

“Pay attention to your dog. Any signs of illness, I would say get it checked out sooner rather than later. Because the biggest issue is dogs that start out with, like, a mild respiratory disease, and then it becomes pneumonia, and it becomes really bad pneumonia. And those are the dogs — I know in some states, there have been dogs that have passed away from this. And so we just want to prevent that, obviously,” Forbes said.

Vets are encouraging dog owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated to boost their immune protection from other illnesses that could make them more susceptible to this respiratory disease.

They also say owners shouldn’t panic. Healthy dogs that aren’t spending a lot of time with other dogs are at low risk for contracting illness.

If a pet starts showing symptoms, the AVMA recommends:



Swift veterinary attention and immediate testing

Avoiding contact with other dogs

A possible cause

Veterinarians and scientists have struggled to identify what’s causing the disease. Samples from sick dogs have come back negative for pathogens that cause common illnesses like bordetella (kennel cough) and canine influenza (dog flu).

Some say there may not be one cause, but multiple different pathogens, behind the illness.

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have been working to determine if a new pathogen could be involved since late last year. The scientists recently isolated a bacterium they speculate could be a factor in the illness, which could eventually help pinpoint an effective treatment.

