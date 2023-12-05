Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Repairs are ahead of schedule for three flood-damaged Montpelier government buildings

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published December 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST
The golden dome of the Vermont capitol rises over a flooded street
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
The golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse rises over a flooded street in downtown Montpelier on July 11. 17 state government buildings were included in the damage, but repairs for three are ahead of schedule.

Efforts to repair three major flood-damaged state government buildings in Montpelier are ahead of schedule.

State Buildings Commissioner Jennifer Fitch initially hoped the Pavilion Office Building, Vermont Supreme Court facility and tax department building would be operational on a temporary basis by the beginning of January.

But Fitch says the court building and the tax department are already open, and the pavilion should be online in just a few weeks.

She says the old electrical systems in the buildings were in better shape than expected.

"Things have gone great. I have to say it's a really big challenge," Fitch says. "It can feel overwhelming at times and so I would say really, it couldn't have gone any better than it's been going. I don't want to jinx myself because those things can happen."

Fitch says repairing the 17 flood-damaged buildings in the capital complex is estimated to cost at least $270 million.

