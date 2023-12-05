Repairs are ahead of schedule for three flood-damaged Montpelier government buildings

Efforts to repair three major flood-damaged state government buildings in Montpelier are ahead of schedule.

State Buildings Commissioner Jennifer Fitch initially hoped the Pavilion Office Building, Vermont Supreme Court facility and tax department building would be operational on a temporary basis by the beginning of January.

But Fitch says the court building and the tax department are already open, and the pavilion should be online in just a few weeks.

More from Vermont Public: Gov. Scott says USPS isn't interested in plans for another temporary post office in Montpelier

She says the old electrical systems in the buildings were in better shape than expected.

"Things have gone great. I have to say it's a really big challenge," Fitch says. "It can feel overwhelming at times and so I would say really, it couldn't have gone any better than it's been going. I don't want to jinx myself because those things can happen."

Fitch says repairing the 17 flood-damaged buildings in the capital complex is estimated to cost at least $270 million.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.