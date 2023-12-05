Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Police investigating after Hinesburg students find firearm, suspected crack cocaine

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published December 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
A map of the Hinesburg area of Vermont shows a marker where Hinesburg Community School is located.
Zoe McDonald
/
Datawrapper
After a student found a firearm at Hinesburg Community School on Friday, principals determined there was no threat and gave the gun to local police. Later on Friday, another student found a bag with an unknown substance inside, prompting another call to police.

Police are investigating a gun found on a Hinesburg school campus last week.

A letter sent to school families on Sunday stated that last Friday morning, a student at the Hinesburg Community School found and picked up the gun and brought it to a teacher.

Hinesburg Police recovered the gun, but said they were not allowed to search the outdoor classroom where it was found, because class was in session.

A Hinesburg school administrator determined there was no threat after the firearm was retrieved, and did not call for a schoolwide lockdown, according to a Facebook post from Hinesburg police.

Later Friday morning, the Hinesburg principal called the police again after another student found a bag containing what police suspect was crack cocaine.

Police say they believe the gun and bag may be connected to a separate traffic-stop incident on Thursday evening involving a suspect who fled on foot and was later apprehended.

Champlain Valley Schools did not return a request for comment. The Hinesburg Community School held regular classes on Monday.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.
Tags
Local News EducationPublic SafetyHinesburgLocal News
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch
Latest Stories