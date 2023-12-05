Police investigating after Hinesburg students find firearm, suspected crack cocaine

Police are investigating a gun found on a Hinesburg school campus last week.

A letter sent to school families on Sunday stated that last Friday morning, a student at the Hinesburg Community School found and picked up the gun and brought it to a teacher.

Hinesburg Police recovered the gun, but said they were not allowed to search the outdoor classroom where it was found, because class was in session.

A Hinesburg school administrator determined there was no threat after the firearm was retrieved, and did not call for a schoolwide lockdown, according to a Facebook post from Hinesburg police.

Later Friday morning, the Hinesburg principal called the police again after another student found a bag containing what police suspect was crack cocaine.

Police say they believe the gun and bag may be connected to a separate traffic-stop incident on Thursday evening involving a suspect who fled on foot and was later apprehended.

Champlain Valley Schools did not return a request for comment. The Hinesburg Community School held regular classes on Monday.

