National survey says Phil Scott is the country's most popular governor ahead of the 2024 election

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published December 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
A photo of Phil Scott shaking hands in a crowded room.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott enters the Vermont House chamber on Jan. 5, 2023 before giving his fourth inaugural address. It was the first time the event has been in person since 2020 and the beginning of the pandemic.

As Gov. Phil Scott contemplates whether to seek a fifth term in office, a recent national survey finds that he's the most popular governor in the country.

Four times a year, Morning Consult surveys the popularity of all 50 governors and their most recent poll taken this fall found Scott's rating at 84%. This is ten points higher than Wyoming governor Mark Gordon who was in second place.

Scott says he'll make an announcement about his future political plans sometime this spring.

Middlebury College political science professor Matt Dickinson says by waiting that long, Scott is putting the Republican party in a tough position if he chooses not to run. But:

"My guess is he's running and he sees no need to go from somebody who's above the political fray to becoming an announced candidate and immediately be the subject of acts if he doesn't have to, so that 84% approval rating I think gives him some cushion here," Dickinson says.

"The public can very much hold two views simultaneously which is: We appreciate the Democrats efforts to increase access to health care ... but we also want somebody to ensure that it's done in a fiscally responsible manner."
Matt Dickinson, Middlebury College political science professor

He thinks Vermont voters are sending a clear message by providing Democrats with a huge majority in the Legislature while electing a Republican governor.

"The public can very much hold two views simultaneously which is: We appreciate the Democrats efforts to increase access to health care, to extend spending on education, but we also want somebody to ensure that it's done in a fiscally responsible manner."

Dickinson says Scott's approval rating speaks to the governor's ability to portray himself as above partisanship — especially considering Vermonters tend to elect Democrats and Progressives to statewide office.

"People do not think of him when they're asked 'Do they approve of the job' of him predominantly as a Republican first, but it is an extraordinary high number even by Scott's standards," Dickinson says.

He also says Scott could've received a polling bump from his public-facing leadership position during this summer's catastrophic flooding.

Dickinson says Scott's high approval rating could discourage some potential Democratic gubernatorial candidates from running in 2024.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
