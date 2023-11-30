Gov. Scott says USPS isn't interested in plans for another temporary post office in Montpelier

Gov. Phil Scott says the U.S. Postal Service is not interested in using available state building space to temporarily re-open a post office in Montpelier.

The federal building that previously housed the capitol city's post office and several other federal agencies was heavily damaged in the July floods, and may never reopen.

Montpelier residents and businesses are being told to travel to Barre or East Montpelier to access most postal services.

Scott says it's critical for the Postal Service to open an indoor facility in downtown Montpelier as soon as possible.

"I would think that they would be doing everything that they can to find a temporary solution, which I think we could offer, and their response was they have no interest at this point," Scott says.

Steve Doherty, a spokesperson for the USPS Northeast region, told Vermont Public that the Barre Post Office is not seen as a permanent solution. Doherty says an aggressive search for a new location is happening, and once a lease is signed on a property, a proposed timeline for opening can be established.

A spokesperson for the General Services Administration said his organization "has informed the Postal Service of the State's desire to help."

The Vermont congressional delegation released a joint statement Nov. 21 calling for USPS to work with state and federal representatives to restore services quickly.

"The U.S. Postal Service provides essential services that individuals, families, small businesses, and older Vermonters alike rely on every day — not only for packages and letters, but for Social Security checks, deliveries of lifesaving prescription drugs, and the ability to pay their bills on time. The residents of Montpelier need and deserve restored service in their community," the statement reads. "Anything less is unacceptable."

