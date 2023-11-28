Vermont DOC investigating death of incarcerated Vermonter at Kentucky maximum-security prison

The state Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a Vermonter who was incarcerated at a maximum-security prison in Kentucky.

Secretary of Human Services Jenney Samuelson says staff at the Kentucky State Penitentiary found 72-year-old Gary Scheafer experiencing a severe medical event during a routine cell check on Sunday.

Samuelson says medical personnel transported Schaefer to a hospital.

“But unfortunately even with life-saving mechanisms he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter," Samuelson says.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont State Police are investigating the 11th prison death this year

Samuelson says the state has not yet confirmed a cause of death, but says it does not appear to be suspicious.

So far this year, at least a dozen Vermonters have died while incarcerated.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Peter Hirschfeld: