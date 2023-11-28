Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont DOC investigating death of incarcerated Vermonter at Kentucky maximum-security prison

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published November 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST
A prison fence topped with barbed wire against a blue sky.
Leonsbox
/
iStock
The state Department of Corrections is investigating the death of Gary Scheafer over the weekend at Kentucky State Penitentiary.

The state Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a Vermonter who was incarcerated at a maximum-security prison in Kentucky.

Secretary of Human Services Jenney Samuelson says staff at the Kentucky State Penitentiary found 72-year-old Gary Scheafer experiencing a severe medical event during a routine cell check on Sunday.

Samuelson says medical personnel transported Schaefer to a hospital.

“But unfortunately even with life-saving mechanisms he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter," Samuelson says.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont State Police are investigating the 11th prison death this year

Samuelson says the state has not yet confirmed a cause of death, but says it does not appear to be suspicious.

So far this year, at least a dozen Vermonters have died while incarcerated.

