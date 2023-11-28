Gov. Scott offers support to Muslim community after shooting of three Palestinian students

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott offered his sympathy to the families of three young Palestinian men who were shot in Burlington over the weekend.

Scott called the shootings a sad and baffling act of hate. And he called on Vermonters to not let the incident escalate tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

“I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident insight more hate or divisiveness," Scott says.

More from Vermont Edition: Vermont communities respond to shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent

Scott says he reached out to the president of the Islamic Society of Vermont to offer whatever support his administration can provide.

“And I just wanted to be sure that he knew that he had our support in any way needed, and that he was able to reassure the followers of the Islamic faith that we stood behind them as well," Scott says.

"I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident insight more hate or divisiveness." Gov. Phil Scott

The three men wounded in the attack are receiving treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The alleged gunman, Jason J. Eaton, is being held without bail on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Peter Hirschfeld: