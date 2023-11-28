Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Gov. Scott offers support to Muslim community after shooting of three Palestinian students

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST
Gov. Phil Scott discusses the state's flood response at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Gov. Phil Scott discusses the state's flood response at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, July 12.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott offered his sympathy to the families of three young Palestinian men who were shot in Burlington over the weekend.

Scott called the shootings a sad and baffling act of hate. And he called on Vermonters to not let the incident escalate tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

“I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident insight more hate or divisiveness," Scott says.

More from Vermont Edition: Vermont communities respond to shooting of three college students of Palestinian descent

Scott says he reached out to the president of the Islamic Society of Vermont to offer whatever support his administration can provide.

“And I just wanted to be sure that he knew that he had our support in any way needed, and that he was able to reassure the followers of the Islamic faith that we stood behind them as well," Scott says.

"I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident insight more hate or divisiveness."
Gov. Phil Scott

The three men wounded in the attack are receiving treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The alleged gunman, Jason J. Eaton, is being held without bail on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & Politics
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Latest Stories