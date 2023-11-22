Montpelier no longer has a post office after temporary outdoor facility closes

When the July floods decimated much of Montpelier's downtown business community, it also caused damage to the federal building that houses the city's post office.

The post office recently closed an outdoor facility in Montpelier offering limited services and has moved the basic operations to the Barre Post Office — a location roughly six miles from Montpelier.

Sen. Peter Welch says the failure of the U.S. Postal Service to restore service in downtown Montpelier reflects poorly upon the department.

And Welch is annoyed that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy hasn't bothered to respond to concerns raised by the state's congressional delegation.

"But I also think it's a metaphor for an out-of-touch government, because when you have the capital of a state with no post office, and where even when the congressional delegation contacts the head of the postal service and we get no response, that's shocking," Welch says.

"The post office is something that I think everybody is looking to — to say this is a big piece of the puzzle, and we really need to have it back." Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough

Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough says he pleased that a number of businesses have reopened, and — that a downtown post office is a key part of the city's overall economic recovery.

"I know it gives people a great feeling to see that that's happening, but the post office is something that I think everybody is looking to — to say this is a big piece of the puzzle, and we really need to have it back," McCullough says.

"The residents of Montpelier need and deserve restored service in their community ... Anything less is unacceptable." Vermont congressional delegation

The Vermont congressional delegation released a joint statement Tuesday, calling for the U.S. Postal Service to work with state and federal representatives to restore the services quickly.

"The U.S. Postal Service provides essential services that individuals, families, small businesses, and older Vermonters alike rely on every day — not only for packages and letters, but for Social Security checks, deliveries of lifesaving prescription drugs, and the ability to pay their bills on time. The residents of Montpelier need and deserve restored service in their community," the statement reads. "Anything less is unacceptable."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service says his department is actively working to find an indoor location in Montpelier, but has no progress to report at this time.

