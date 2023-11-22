Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Killington ski resort gets ready to host 7th World Cup this holiday weekend

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published November 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST
A person in ski gear sprays snow as they bend around a pole
Charles Krupa
/
Associated Press
Mikaela Shiffrin competes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Killington Dec.1, 2019.

Cold temperatures have helped Killington gear up for the ski resort’s seventh World Cup races this weekend.

The event has drawn more than 30,000 spectators in past years.

Killington spokesperson Kristel Killary says 99 of the best women alpine ski racers from 20 different countries will compete Saturday and Sunday.

That will include crowd favorites Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan.

“But the great thing about this event is the crowd doesn’t care who’s coming down Superstar, they cheer and roar so loud for every single athlete that comes down the headwall," Killary says.

The first place winners in the giant slalom and slalom race will get more than $64,000 in prize money — a 30% jump over last year’s purse.

Nina Keck
