Nov. 22, 2023 School Closings


Here's where you can find free community meals this Thanksgiving

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published November 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST
Several Vermont communities are hosting free Thanksgiving meals.

Across the state, Vermonters will have access to free community meals for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some meals are sit-down style, while others are grab-and-go or delivery.

In Rutland, the Open Door Mission on Park Street will serve dinner Wednesday.

Feeding Chittenden in Burlington is also offering free, pre-packaged meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington will provide pre-packaged meals starting at 3 p.m.

That same venue will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday for free coffee and desserts.

In Vergennes, a free sit-down or delivery meal is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Martha’s Kitchen in St. Albans will offer a free grab-and-go dinner on Thanksgiving.

The American Legion Post in Windsor will serve a free, sit-down meal on Thursday at noon.

For a round-up of free community meals on Thanksgiving, visit vermont211.org or call 211.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
