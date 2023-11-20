Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Colchester police are investigating Sunday's shooting, victim in critical condition

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published November 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST
kali9
/
iStock.com
Colchester Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left a 41-year-old man hospitalized and in critical condition.

A 41-year-old man shot in Colchester Sunday is hospitalized and in critical condition, according to police.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday that Dontay Canada, of Burlington, had been shot near Ethan Allen Avenue.

No arrests have been made but Colchester Police said in a press released Monday that law enforcement officials in St. Albans stopped a vehicle Sunday night that's connected to the investigation.

According to police, the car was seized and the occupants were interviewed.

Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
