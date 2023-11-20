Colchester police are investigating Sunday's shooting, victim in critical condition

A 41-year-old man shot in Colchester Sunday is hospitalized and in critical condition, according to police.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday that Dontay Canada, of Burlington, had been shot near Ethan Allen Avenue.

No arrests have been made but Colchester Police said in a press released Monday that law enforcement officials in St. Albans stopped a vehicle Sunday night that's connected to the investigation.

According to police, the car was seized and the occupants were interviewed.

