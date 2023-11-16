Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont Attorney General announces multistate settlement with Morgan Stanley

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST
A blue screen with a lock icon in a circle, with a finger reaching to click it.
Urupong
/
iStock
Vermont will receive almost $600,000 in multistate settlement with Morgan Stanley over poor data security practices.

The Vermont Attorney General Thursday announced a multistate settlement with the investment banking company Morgan Stanley due to poor data security practices.

Vermont will receive almost $600,000 from the settlement.

The AG's office says Morgan Stanley decommissioned computers and servers without ensuring the erasure of unencrypted personal data from millions of customers. That dates back to 2015.

Almost $90,000 of Vermont's share of the settlement will be used to compensate Vermonters impacted by securities law violations.

Between Vermont and five other states, the total settlement with Morgan Stanley is $6.5 million.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local News
Adiah Gholston
See stories by Adiah Gholston
Latest Stories