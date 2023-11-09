Vermonters are getting a new option for long-term nursing home care

Vermont hospitals have been losing millions of dollars a year housing between 50 and 100 individuals with complex care needs who can’t be placed in existing nursing homes.

But, a better option may soon be available.

State officials chose iCare Health Network, a Connecticut-based company, to provide long-term nursing home care for individuals turned away by existing long-term care facilities.

Angela Smith-Dieng, with Vermont’s Department of Aging and Independent Living, says these are often people with multiple and complex needs.

“They may have been involved in the criminal justice system, mental health needs, substance use disorder, you know advance dementia with difficult behaviors," Smith-Dieng says.

To provide to those individuals, iCare Health Network is in the process of purchasing Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center, a 91-bed licensed skilled nursing facility. Smith-Dieng says if the state approves the sale, the facility could be online by the end of the year.

