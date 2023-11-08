Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont is expecting winter weather this week. Here are resources to stay safe and warm

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published November 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST
Winter is coming. Vermonters can expect light snow and slippery conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

Vermonters may see slippery roads and some snowfall Thursday morning. The National Weather Service Burlington has issued a winter weather advisory across Vermont from Wednesday evening, Nov. 8 to Thursday morning, Nov. 9. It's quickly becoming cold and breezy out, with temperatures dropping to the 30s due to a cold front.

Snow accumulation will be light, but Vermonters can expect mixed precipitation, which can create hazardous conditions for travel Thursday morning.

With this start to winter weather for the year, we're including tips and guidance for what to do during power outages and dangerous temperatures.

Some generator guidelines

For those who do lose power, here's a little generator 101 from Jim Brochhausen, who owns Brook Field Service in Northfield. He says if you have an automatic standby generator, these are some things to keep in mind:

  • Make sure your fuel tanks are full. If you run out of fuel and need an emergency delivery, particularly if it comes on a Sunday, that can be very expensive. And if there are trees down, fuel trucks might not make it to your house.
  • It's a good idea to test your generator. On a nice day, just turn it on and make sure it's ready to go. If you have an issue, don't wait for the power outage to call your generator service company.
  • If the battery in your generator dies, do not try to jumpstart it like you would a car.
  • Have a professional service your generator at least once a year.

If you have a gasoline-powered portable generator, Brochhausen has these tips:

  • Safety first: make sure you never run the generator inside, even if it's in a garage with the door open. Carbon monoxide is very deadly. Instead, run it outside, 10 feet away from windows and doors, with the exhaust pointed away from the building.
  • It’s important that the house has a manual transfer switch so the generator doesn’t back feed to the power grid. Some folks try to take shortcuts, which can be dangerous, particularly for line workers who are working to get power back on in your neighborhood.
  • Do not use ethanol gasoline in portable generators. They're small engines, and they need to run on premium gas; ethanol will ruin the generator over time. Plan ahead to address your fuel needs during a power outage.

With any kind of generator, try to be conservative with your electricity use when it’s on.

Other resources

