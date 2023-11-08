Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Delays, closures in Vermont and New York>>>


One of Vermont’s Truth and Reconciliation commissioners steps down

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
A photo of a person walking up red carpeted stairs
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The commission has to wait for the approval of the Legislature before hiring a replacement for Patrick Standen.

Vermont's newly formed Truth and Reconciliation Commission now has just two state-appointed commissioners. That's after Patrick Standen resigned earlier this month.

Standen had taught philosophy and medical ethics at St. Michael’s College and the University of Vermont, and cited his desire to return to teaching full-time in a statement shared at a commission meeting this week.

“We respect his decision, we will greatly miss him, and we will continue to learn from his experiences and his contributions,” said Faith Yacubain, the executive director of the commission.

The group isn’t able to hire Standen's replacement without approval from the Legislature, according to Melody Mackin, one of the other commissioners.

“Because it wasn’t built into the statute, we have to wait until the Legislature decides on how to move forward,” she said.

The commission should still be able to do its job — it was formed out of state legislation that called for the establishment of a public record of discrimination caused by state laws and policies and to identify ways to repair harm.

They’ll hold the first public discussions of cases of systemic discrimination perpetuated by the state of Vermont in the coming weeks – on Nov. 29, Dec.1, and potentially Dec. 7.

Prior to those meetings, the commission will continue to collect potential cases of discrimination in Vermont.

“Cases that could draw a number of themes or themes that we can get testimony from – please submit them,” said Mia Schultz, the other commissioner.

During public comment, one person suggested the commission investigate contested claims that Vermont's state-recognized tribes are made up of people who aren't Abenaki.

“If this were true, I think that would have a significant impact on the work of the TRC because it would be a violation of Indigenous sovereignty that’s perpetrated by the state of Vermont in its recognition process,” said Jules Lees, a member of the public who said she's been following the work of the commission. “I would like to suggest that one of the cases that the TRC investigate would be this claim.”

At Tuesday's meeting, the commission also finalized its mission statement.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Lexi Krupp:

_
Tags
Local News Reparative JusticeAbenakiRace & IdentityGovernment & Politics
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
See stories by Lexi Krupp
Latest Stories