Police are investigating Middlebury College student death

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST
A white building with large columns out front, with colorful flags and the school seal hanging between them.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Middlebury College officials told students, faculty and staff on Tuesday that there's been a second death on campus this semester.

Police are investigating the death of a Middlebury College student.

Officials believe the student died overnight outside of a campus building Monday, according to a statement from the school. No other details on the student or the cause of death have been released.

Middlebury College says there's no reason to believe there's a threat to the campus community.

Another Middlebury student died in a dorm on campus in September.

Adiah Gholston
