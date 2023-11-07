Police are investigating Middlebury College student death

Police are investigating the death of a Middlebury College student.

Officials believe the student died overnight outside of a campus building Monday, according to a statement from the school. No other details on the student or the cause of death have been released.

Middlebury College says there's no reason to believe there's a threat to the campus community.

Another Middlebury student died in a dorm on campus in September.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.