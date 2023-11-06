Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

VTSU eliminates 'Green Mountains Review' after 35 years in ongoing cost-cutting plan

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published November 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST
Vermont is about to lose its only literary magazine published at a public university.

For more than 35 years, the Green Mountains Review has published poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and other written pieces.

But now, Vermont State University is eliminating the magazine to cut costs amid low enrollment and long-term budget problems.

More from Vermont Public: VTSU eliminates 33 full-time positions in second phase of cost-cutting plan

Elizabeth Powell is a creative writing professor at the university, and editor of the literary magazine.

“We have a lot of first generation college students. And our students benefited from Green Mountains Review because it brought a seriousness and showed students that they were valuable and that their voices counted and that they could join the conversation," Powell says.

Powell says a final issue will be published in the spring.

