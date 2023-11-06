Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont State Police are investigating the 12th prison death this year

Vermont Public | By Jenn Jarecki
Published November 6, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST
State Police vehicles on road in front of brick building
John Dillon
/
Vermont Public
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an incarcerated person Sunday at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

The Department of Corrections informed VSP Sunday afternoon that 37-year-old Dennis Mayotte of North Springfield had died of an apparent suicide.

DOC staff tried life saving measures while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical personal, who later pronounced Mayotte deceased at the scene, that's according to VSP in a press release.

Police say Mayotte's death does not appear to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

Mayotte was arrested in October of this year on charges of first degree arson, among others.

Latest Stories