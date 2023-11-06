Vermont State Police are investigating the 12th prison death this year

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an incarcerated person Sunday at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

The Department of Corrections informed VSP Sunday afternoon that 37-year-old Dennis Mayotte of North Springfield had died of an apparent suicide.

DOC staff tried life saving measures while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical personal, who later pronounced Mayotte deceased at the scene, that's according to VSP in a press release.

Police say Mayotte's death does not appear to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

Mayotte was arrested in October of this year on charges of first degree arson, among others.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.