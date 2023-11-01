Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Gov. Phil Scott says this Vermont gun safety law could be a model for national legislation

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
A man in a suit speaks at a wooden podium. Behind him is a landscape painting and an American flag and a Vermont flag.
Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public File
Gov. Phil Scott says he thinks there should be a national conversation around other states adopting a gun safety law similar to Vermont's.

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont's red flag gun safety law could be a model for national legislation.

The red flag law passed by the state Legislature five years ago allows a judge to temporarily remove a gun from a person who is believed to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Scott says he's not certain that such a law would have prevented the recent mass shooting in Maine, which does not have its own red flag law. But he says he supports the passage of a national version.

More from Vermont Public: State Sen. Dick Sears says he's open to gun law conversations following Maine shooting

"We're ahead of many states in terms of what we did back in 2018, but I think it's time for this to be a national conversation with other states on another level and to adopt some of the red flag laws that we've gone ahead with," Scott says.

Vermont lawmakers are expected to consider strengthening the state's red flag law when they return to the Statehouse in January.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
