Gov. Phil Scott says this Vermont gun safety law could be a model for national legislation

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont's red flag gun safety law could be a model for national legislation.

The red flag law passed by the state Legislature five years ago allows a judge to temporarily remove a gun from a person who is believed to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Scott says he's not certain that such a law would have prevented the recent mass shooting in Maine, which does not have its own red flag law. But he says he supports the passage of a national version.

More from Vermont Public: State Sen. Dick Sears says he's open to gun law conversations following Maine shooting

"We're ahead of many states in terms of what we did back in 2018, but I think it's time for this to be a national conversation with other states on another level and to adopt some of the red flag laws that we've gone ahead with," Scott says.

Vermont lawmakers are expected to consider strengthening the state's red flag law when they return to the Statehouse in January.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.