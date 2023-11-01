Flood-damaged campground to remain closed through 2024

A southern Vermont campground that was damaged during July’s flooding will remain closed through next year.

That’s according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs the Winhall Brook Camping Area in Windham County.

The popular campground, which is located along Route 100, about eight miles north of Jamaica, has required major flood rehabilitation work.

The Army Corps is still removing silt and debris from the area, repairing and relocating shelters, as well as planting trees that were lost during the flood.

The Corps says the area will remain closed through 2024 as it upgrades the electrical systems and improves the roads and bathroom facilities at the campground.

The camping area is normally open from mid-May through Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend.

