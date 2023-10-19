Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Senate to support humanitarian aid for Gaza

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published October 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
A man wearing glasses and a surgical face mask
Nathan Howard
/
Associated Press
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives for a classified briefing for senators on Israel and Gaza at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is urging his colleagues to support a major humanitarian aid package for the more than two million Palestinians living in Gaza.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sanders strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks launched by Hamas against Israel and said the Israeli government had every right to respond.

At the same time, Sanders said it is incumbent on the United States to provide billions of dollars in aid to the victims in Gaza.

"If you think that the suffering of the Palestinian people long-term is good for Israel, I think you are sorely mistaken," Sanders said. "The world is looking at us, and the world understands that what Hamas did was terrible, but they don't want to see our great country turn its back on innocent women and children."

In a written statement, Sanders also said "the bombs and missiles from both sides must end and the hostages must be returned to their families."

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
