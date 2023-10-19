Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Invasive mile-a-minute weed found in Chittenden County

Vermont Public | By Brittany Patterson
Published October 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
State officials say they've confirmed that a new, invasive weed is growing in Vermont.

The fast-growing vine — called the mile-a-minute weed — has been found in Chittenden County.

That's according to a press release Thursday from the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

The weed has triangular shaped leaves and blue fruits. It can grow up to 6 inches a day in dense patches, and officials warn it can spread and smother other plants easily.

The weed is native to India and Eastern Asia, and was introduced in the U.S. in the 1930s.

If you spot the plant, officials are asking to report it to the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.

