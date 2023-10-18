Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Syringe litter cleanup at downtown park floated at Burlington city council meeting

Vermont Public | By Sam Jefferson
Published October 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
People walk on a pedestrian street with a church steeple at the end
Charles Krupa
/
Associated Press
Pedestrians walk down Church Street in Burlington on March 11, 2020. City Hall Park is located nearby.

City officials in Burlington are considering scheduled clean-ups to target syringe litter in a downtown park.

Syringe litter is one of the top complaints city officials get about City Hall Park. At a city council meeting in September, officials shared proposals including to add more clean ups and to increase police presence in the park.

Lee Morrigan, a member of the Burlington Parks Commission, said these are new issues for parks employees.

“Our folks are dealing with a ton, and a ton that’s potentially outside the ... in years past the realms of the parks, but is very much a [part of] parks now," she said.

Morrigan said the commission hopes to release a plan for how they might address syringe litter soon.

This story was produced in collaboration between Vermont Public and the Community News Service. The Community News Service is a student-powered partnership between the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program and community newspapers across Vermont.

Sam Jefferson
Sam Jefferson is a senior at the University of Vermont majoring in journalism and minoring in philosophy.
