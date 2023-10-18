Syringe litter cleanup at downtown park floated at Burlington city council meeting

City officials in Burlington are considering scheduled clean-ups to target syringe litter in a downtown park.

Syringe litter is one of the top complaints city officials get about City Hall Park. At a city council meeting in September, officials shared proposals including to add more clean ups and to increase police presence in the park.

Lee Morrigan, a member of the Burlington Parks Commission, said these are new issues for parks employees.

“Our folks are dealing with a ton, and a ton that’s potentially outside the ... in years past the realms of the parks, but is very much a [part of] parks now," she said.

Morrigan said the commission hopes to release a plan for how they might address syringe litter soon.

This story was produced in collaboration between Vermont Public and the Community News Service. The Community News Service is a student-powered partnership between the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program and community newspapers across Vermont.

