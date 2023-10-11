Vermont State Police release sketch of 'person of interest' in Castleton killing

Vermont State Police have not yet identified any suspects in the killing of Honoree Fleming. On Wednesday, law enforcement officials released an artist's sketch of a "person-of-interest" in the case.

Fleming, a former dean at Castleton University, was found dead last Thursday afternoon on the rail trail in town. The chief medical examiner determined she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses told police they saw a white man in his 20s — about 5 feet 10 inches tall with short red hair — walking north on the rail trail shortly before Fleming's body was found.

The sketch of the person of interest was created after speaking to multiple witnesses, said Captain Scott Dunlap, commander of VSP’s Major Crime Unit.

“There was more than one witness that observed this individual just prior to coming across Miss Fleming's body,” Dunlap said during a press briefing Wednesday.

Castleton police chief Peter Mantello said if the public sees a person matching that description they should call police.

“Do not confront this person, do not try to do anything on your own contact,” Mantello said.

Law enforcement officials say they don't know if the killing was random or targeted.

