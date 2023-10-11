FEMA deadline extended to Oct. 31 for Vermonters seeking flood assistance

FEMA has again extended the deadline for Vermonters to seek federal assistance for damage caused by the summer floods.

Will Roy, head of FEMA operations in Vermont, announced Wednesday that residents now have until Oct. 31 to apply for individual assistance.

Roy says FEMA decided to grant the extension after the state conducted an analysis showing that some flood survivors haven’t yet submitted claims.

“And based upon their analysis and the work with our individual assistance team, we recognized that there’s probably room for additional opportunities for people to apply for assistance," Roy says.

The previous deadline for FEMA applications was this Thursday, Oct.12.

Roy says the Small Business Administration has also extended its deadline for applications until Oct. 31.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Peter Hirschfeld: