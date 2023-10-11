Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

FEMA deadline extended to Oct. 31 for Vermonters seeking flood assistance

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published October 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT
Flood waters completely cover a downtown intersection
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Flooding in downtown Montpelier on July 11.

FEMA has again extended the deadline for Vermonters to seek federal assistance for damage caused by the summer floods.

Will Roy, head of FEMA operations in Vermont, announced Wednesday that residents now have until Oct. 31 to apply for individual assistance.

Roy says FEMA decided to grant the extension after the state conducted an analysis showing that some flood survivors haven’t yet submitted claims.

“And based upon their analysis and the work with our individual assistance team, we recognized that there’s probably room for additional opportunities for people to apply for assistance," Roy says.

The previous deadline for FEMA applications was this Thursday, Oct.12.

Roy says the Small Business Administration has also extended its deadline for applications until Oct. 31.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or contact reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

Tags
Local News Local News2023 Flooding in Vermont
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Related Content