Some Vermont households are still without heat following summer flood damage

At least 250 Vermont households that suffered flood damage this summer still don’t have their heating systems back online.

The Scott administration recently sent a survey to the approximately 1,000 households that reported flood damage to their heating systems in July and August. Of the 500 that have responded so far, according to Gov. Phil Scott, half say they’re still without heat.

“The next step in this process is to connect those who need help with repairs with technicians, so we’re sharing our list of those in need with both the Fuel Dealers Association and Efficiency Vermont,” Scott said during his weekly media briefing Wednesday.

Scott said he commissioned the survey after hearing stories about people struggling to restore heating systems.

“And just anecdotally, I felt there was a gap, and so we’re trying to bridge that gap now, and making sure we get to them just as quick as possible,” he said.

Scott is urging anyone who hasn’t responded to the survey to contact his office — 802-828-3333 — with any heating-related issues. A team at the Department of Taxes will also be calling individuals who did not respond to the survey to assess their situations.

Efficiency Vermont has a $10 million fund to help subsidize repairs for households that can’t afford them.

Scott said it’s unclear from the survey whether supply chain issues, workforce shortages or financial barriers are impeding repairs.

He said the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association has indicated that it can summon the technicians needed to perform the work. And he said he remains hopeful that all affected households will have operable units before cold weather sets in.

“It’s still doable,” he said.

