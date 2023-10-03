Balint: McCarthy 'enabled and encouraged extremism' as House speaker

There's been an unprecedented change of leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A group of conservative House Republicans and every member of the Democratic caucus voted to remove GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office Tuesday. It marks the first time in history the House has dethroned its leader in a no-confidence vote.

Some pundits thought Democrats might join with moderate Republicans to save McCarthy's position.

But Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., told Vermont Public that he didn't deserve to remain in office.

"This is a man who has allowed, enabled and encouraged extremism within his party," Balint said. "There is absolutely no way that I would support him continuing in his job."

A temporary speaker will serve in office until a permanent speaker is elected by a majority of House members.

Balint said it was uncomfortable not to know what comes next, but she could not abide what she said was McCarthy's focus on his personal career rather than democracy.

