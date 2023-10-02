Working group is seeking public feedback on Vermont traffic stop statutes

There's an effort underway to find out how police traffic stops affect different communities in Vermont.

Etan Nasreddin-Longo is co-director of the Fair and Impartial Policing committee for the Vermont State Police. And he's part of a working group seeking public feedback that will help to inform a final report to the Legislature.

Nasreddin-Longo says community forums will be held in every part of the state to discuss current traffic statutes, and whether changes need to be made.

"There are some traffic statutes that appear to have a disproportionate impact on historically stigmatized communities ... We need to deal with that," Nasreddin-Longo says.

He says hearing from the public is vital.

"You can't demand trust from the communities that you serve if you're not willing to listen to them," Nasreddin-Longo says.

The working group is holding five public sessions in person or by Zoom. The first meeting is in Chittenden County this Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 6-8 p.m.

The panel expects to draft a report with recommendations by mid-November.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.