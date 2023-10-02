Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Working group is seeking public feedback on Vermont traffic stop statutes

Vermont Public | By Mitch Wertlieb
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
Chalabala
/
iStock
Community forums are being held across the state to discuss Vermont's traffic statutes, and whether changes need to be made. A working group will use the feedback to inform a final report to the Legislature.

There's an effort underway to find out how police traffic stops affect different communities in Vermont.

Etan Nasreddin-Longo is co-director of the Fair and Impartial Policing committee for the Vermont State Police. And he's part of a working group seeking public feedback that will help to inform a final report to the Legislature.

Nasreddin-Longo says community forums will be held in every part of the state to discuss current traffic statutes, and whether changes need to be made.

"There are some traffic statutes that appear to have a disproportionate impact on historically stigmatized communities ... We need to deal with that," Nasreddin-Longo says.

He says hearing from the public is vital.

"You can't demand trust from the communities that you serve if you're not willing to listen to them," Nasreddin-Longo says.

The working group is holding five public sessions in person or by Zoom. The first meeting is in Chittenden County this Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 6-8 p.m.

The panel expects to draft a report with recommendations by mid-November.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local News
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Related Content