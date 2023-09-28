Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on the potential federal government shutdown

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses the state's flood response at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
Sen. Bernie Sanders discusses the state's flood response at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday, July 12.

Senator Bernie Sanders says he's worried about public backlash if a small group of conservative House Republicans derail efforts to fund the federal government before a weekend deadline.

Because Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, Sanders says a handful of the most conservative members can block consideration of a compromise short term budget bill.

More from Vermont Public: How a federal government shutdown could affect Vermont

And, if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy doesn't accept their demands, the group is threatening to try to oust him from his post.

Sanders says that kind of political play is bad for the country.

"They are undermining faith in democracy — faith in our government in trying to force a situation where a tiny number of House members are undermining what the vast majority of the American people and Congress wants to do," Sanders says.

Sanders says the Senate is working on a bipartisan plan to keep the government open for the next six weeks.

But McCarthy says he has no interest in bringing the bill forward for a vote.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsBernie Sanders
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Related Content