Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch calls on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign

Vermont Public | By Nathaniel Wilson
Published September 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
A man in a suit and tie is flanked by reporters holding phones out to record
Mark Schiefelbein
/
Associated Press
Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., talks with reporters as he arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Washington.

Sen. Peter Welch is calling on New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment on federal bribery charges last week.

Welch issued a statement yesterday saying, "The shocking and specific allegations against Senator Menendez have wholly compromised his capacity to be that effective Senator."

Welch joined Democratic senators Sherrod Brown from Ohio, and John Fetterman from Pennsylvania in calling for Menendez's resignation.

In an indictment unsealed Friday, authorities allege finding a luxury convertible and nearly half a million dollars in cash and gold bars at the senator’s house.

Prosecutors say those were given to Menendez in exchange for using his position to benefit the government of Egypt.

As of yesterday, Menendez has pushed back against the charges and calls to resign, saying that the cash found in his home was from personal savings.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Government & PoliticsLocal NewsPeter Welch
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson
Related Content