Vermont Sen. Peter Welch calls on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign

Sen. Peter Welch is calling on New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez to resign following his indictment on federal bribery charges last week.

Welch issued a statement yesterday saying, "The shocking and specific allegations against Senator Menendez have wholly compromised his capacity to be that effective Senator."

Welch joined Democratic senators Sherrod Brown from Ohio, and John Fetterman from Pennsylvania in calling for Menendez's resignation.

In an indictment unsealed Friday, authorities allege finding a luxury convertible and nearly half a million dollars in cash and gold bars at the senator’s house.

Prosecutors say those were given to Menendez in exchange for using his position to benefit the government of Egypt.

As of yesterday, Menendez has pushed back against the charges and calls to resign, saying that the cash found in his home was from personal savings.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.