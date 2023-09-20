Gov. Scott seeks larger grants for business flood recovery

Gov. Phil Scott wants to boost state-funded aid to businesses that suffered damage in the July floods.

The Scott administration launched a $20 million business assistance program in August to help businesses recover from the disaster. But individual awards have been capped at $20,000.

Scott says he now wants to eliminate that cap, and give out grants that cover up to 30% of total flood-related damages.

“Now that many of these small business have reopened, this additional money should make sure they can stay open, which is equally as important," Scott said Wednesday.

Jen Roberts, the owner of Onion River Outdoors in downtown Montpelier, has yet to reopen her store.

But she says more financial aid from the state of Vermont will allow her to resume retail operations in the relatively near future.

"Lifting the cap is going to help Onion River and many other businesses reopen and recover sooner than we could have without this help," Roberts said. "When I heard about the additional funding, my relief brought tears to my eyes.”

Scott says the state can increase award sizes without boosting overall funding for the program.

The proposal still needs approval from a legislative committee, which is expected to sign off this week.

