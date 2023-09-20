Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Gov. Scott seeks larger grants for business flood recovery

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
A man and woman stand side by side on a city street with debris piled behind them and white face masks pulled down from their faces
Kyle Ambusk
/
Vermont Public
Flood debris lines Main Street in downtown Montpelier on July 16 as residents and businesses clean up following the week's severe flooding.

Gov. Phil Scott wants to boost state-funded aid to businesses that suffered damage in the July floods.

The Scott administration launched a $20 million business assistance program in August to help businesses recover from the disaster. But individual awards have been capped at $20,000.

Scott says he now wants to eliminate that cap, and give out grants that cover up to 30% of total flood-related damages.

“Now that many of these small business have reopened, this additional money should make sure they can stay open, which is equally as important," Scott said Wednesday.

Jen Roberts, the owner of Onion River Outdoors in downtown Montpelier, has yet to reopen her store.

But she says more financial aid from the state of Vermont will allow her to resume retail operations in the relatively near future.

"Lifting the cap is going to help Onion River and many other businesses reopen and recover sooner than we could have without this help," Roberts said. "When I heard about the additional funding, my relief brought tears to my eyes.”

Scott says the state can increase award sizes without boosting overall funding for the program.

The proposal still needs approval from a legislative committee, which is expected to sign off this week.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

Tags
Local News Phil Scott2023 Flooding in VermontGovernment & PoliticsLocal News
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Related Content