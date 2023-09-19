Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont Arts Council completes pandemic-related grants for state's creative economy

Vermont Public | By Mitch Wertlieb
Published September 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT
Three wooden arches with house-shaped structures stand above a path. There are colorful painted and stained glass pictures in the middle of each out.
Lia Chien
/
Vermont Public
"Elements of Shelter" stands tall in the Vermont Arts Council Sculpture Garden in Montpelier.

The Vermont Arts Council has handed out the last round of funding — totaling nearly $2 million — to various organizations in the state's creative economy as part of Vermont's share of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants have aimed to help businesses and non-profits that suffered revenue losses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catherine Crawley is with the Arts Council and says the last round of money from the overall fund of nearly $9 million went out to 85 creative sector organizations in Vermont.

"Everything from large non-profit performing arts centers like the Hyde Center for the Arts in Greensboro, Yellow Barn in Putney, to smaller non profits like the Stowe Jazz festival, Wonderfeet Kid's Museum in Rutland, and even smaller for profit organizations," Crawley says.

Crawley says her organization also worked with the Vermont Professionals of Color Network to get funding to its members, and the network provided feedback regarding the process.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsArt & Culture
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Related Content