Vermont Arts Council completes pandemic-related grants for state's creative economy

The Vermont Arts Council has handed out the last round of funding — totaling nearly $2 million — to various organizations in the state's creative economy as part of Vermont's share of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grants have aimed to help businesses and non-profits that suffered revenue losses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catherine Crawley is with the Arts Council and says the last round of money from the overall fund of nearly $9 million went out to 85 creative sector organizations in Vermont.

"Everything from large non-profit performing arts centers like the Hyde Center for the Arts in Greensboro, Yellow Barn in Putney, to smaller non profits like the Stowe Jazz festival, Wonderfeet Kid's Museum in Rutland, and even smaller for profit organizations," Crawley says.

Crawley says her organization also worked with the Vermont Professionals of Color Network to get funding to its members, and the network provided feedback regarding the process.

