Ukraine aid package supported by Vermont's congressional delegation

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation support President Joe Biden's request for an extra $24 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine.

"I think it is very important," said U.S. Rep. Becca Balint. "It is in alignment with our values in shoring up democracy at this moment of the rise of autocrats across Europe."

"We simply can't let Russia act on this aggression that really threatens the sovereignty of independent states," said Sen. Peter Welch.

And through his office, Sen. Bernie Sanders said the Russian invasion is "a blatant violation of international law and of basic human decency."

More from NPR: Divisions Grow Over Sending More Aid To Ukraine

But the future of the aid package is uncertain because it's tied to a controversial plan to temporarily fund the federal government beyond the end of the month.

Some members of the House Republican caucus are threatening to shut the government down if the budget plan doesn't include cuts to most domestic programs.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.