Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Ukraine aid package supported by Vermont's congressional delegation

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
A man in a suit and tie is flanked by reporters holding phones out to record
Mark Schiefelbein
/
Associated Press
Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., talks with reporters as he arrives for a vote on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Washington.

All three members of Vermont's congressional delegation support President Joe Biden's request for an extra $24 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine.

"I think it is very important," said U.S. Rep. Becca Balint. "It is in alignment with our values in shoring up democracy at this moment of the rise of autocrats across Europe."

"We simply can't let Russia act on this aggression that really threatens the sovereignty of independent states," said Sen. Peter Welch.

And through his office, Sen. Bernie Sanders said the Russian invasion is "a blatant violation of international law and of basic human decency."

More from NPR: Divisions Grow Over Sending More Aid To Ukraine

But the future of the aid package is uncertain because it's tied to a controversial plan to temporarily fund the federal government beyond the end of the month.

Some members of the House Republican caucus are threatening to shut the government down if the budget plan doesn't include cuts to most domestic programs.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsCongress
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Related Content