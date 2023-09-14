Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Local News

As the Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission gets underway, here's how to stay informed

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published September 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT
A screenshot of a Microsoft Teams call with a grid of nine people.
Screenshot
/
Microsoft Teams
The Vermont Truth and Reconciliation held its first public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The TRC will meet at 5 p.m. on every first Tuesday of the month.

Vermonters wishing to keep up with the state’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission can now do so by going to vtrc.vermont.gov.

This comes after the commission hosted its first meeting this month, and they will continue meeting the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.

The commission is tasked with identifying discrimination created or allowed by state policies and practices, making a public record of it and recommending potential remedies.

Melody Mackin is one of the three commissioners appointed at the end of March.

Those positions are full-time, state-funded jobs, and Mackin says right now, the work looks different day to day. From going to community events to research in archives to answering many, many emails.

Because the commission's work must be done in public, she says they’ve been pushing to get the website up so they can share meeting agendas and minutes.

"So we're trying to work on just you know, some of the some logistical pieces that just for some things that I wish were smoother, and art, and then take up a lot of your time," Mackin said.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s next meeting is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsRace & Identity
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed
Related Content