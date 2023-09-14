As the Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission gets underway, here's how to stay informed

Vermonters wishing to keep up with the state’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission can now do so by going to vtrc.vermont.gov.

This comes after the commission hosted its first meeting this month, and they will continue meeting the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.

The commission is tasked with identifying discrimination created or allowed by state policies and practices, making a public record of it and recommending potential remedies.

Melody Mackin is one of the three commissioners appointed at the end of March.

Those positions are full-time, state-funded jobs, and Mackin says right now, the work looks different day to day. From going to community events to research in archives to answering many, many emails.

Because the commission's work must be done in public, she says they’ve been pushing to get the website up so they can share meeting agendas and minutes.

"So we're trying to work on just you know, some of the some logistical pieces that just for some things that I wish were smoother, and art, and then take up a lot of your time," Mackin said.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s next meeting is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.