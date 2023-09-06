USDA issues disaster declaration for Vermont following July flooding

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a disaster declaration for all 14 counties in Vermont due to the July floods, which means farmers will be eligible for federal loans to cover flood-related losses.

Farmers have now self-reported more than $16 million in losses as a result of the July flooding.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont farmers say they need more gov't help as climate change causes more extreme weather

Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture, Anson Tebbetts, acknowledged on Wednesday that the option of a loan — even at a 3.75% interest rate — may not look like an appealing option for agricultural operations that likely already have debt.

"Granted the first thing a farmer will tell is they don’t want to take on another loan, they don’t want to take on another debt, or more debt," Tebbetts said. "But I think it’s worth having a conversation with the Farm Service Agency. Farmers should reach out to them."

The Farm Service Agency is the entity that disburses USDA loans. Tebbetts says that agency is also available for financial counseling for farms, who may be able to refinance some debt they already have at a more favorable rate.

The disaster declaration is the second for Vermont this year, which was approved for federal aid after severe frost in May.

