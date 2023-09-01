South Burlington will use budget surplus to upgrade emergency dispatch center, fire station

The city of South Burlington will use about half of a $2 million budget surplus to fund nearly a dozen special projects. The other half will be saved.

City councilors voted unanimously in favor of the plan on Aug. 21.

City Manager Jessie Baker says the budget surplus was driven by revenues, like the city's local option tax and fire and electrical inspection fees.

Baker says those sources of money exceeded the city's projections.

"I think our expenses came in about $100,000 over budget, which is very tight, so this privilege is really driven by revenues," she said.

The 11 projects that will received funding from the surplus include upgrading the city's emergency dispatch center and renovating bathrooms and a kitchen at a city fire station.

