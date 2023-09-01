Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Local News

South Burlington will use budget surplus to upgrade emergency dispatch center, fire station

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published September 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
A photo showing the side of a red fire truck reading "emergency 911" in red and white letters, with another blurred out white vehicle in the background.
katifcam/Getty Images
/
iStock
South Burlington will upgrade its emergency dispatch center and fire station using budget surplus funds, which officials say came from revenues that exceeded projections.

The city of South Burlington will use about half of a $2 million budget surplus to fund nearly a dozen special projects. The other half will be saved.

City councilors voted unanimously in favor of the plan on Aug. 21.

City Manager Jessie Baker says the budget surplus was driven by revenues, like the city's local option tax and fire and electrical inspection fees.

Baker says those sources of money exceeded the city's projections.

"I think our expenses came in about $100,000 over budget, which is very tight, so this privilege is really driven by revenues," she said.

The 11 projects that will received funding from the surplus include upgrading the city's emergency dispatch center and renovating bathrooms and a kitchen at a city fire station.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Liam Elder-Connors:

_

Tags
Local News Local NewsSouth BurlingtonChittenden County
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors
Related Content