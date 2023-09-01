Man will serve prison time for using pandemic relief funds to buy Vermont farm, alpacas

A man who bought an alpaca farm in Vermont with federal pandemic relief funds was sentenced to two years in prison this week.

According to a press release from federal prosecutors in Massachusetts, 59-year-old Dana McIntyre, the former owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly, Massachusetts, submitted false information about the employees and payroll expenses of his restaurant to get pandemic relief funds. After getting more than $600,000, he sold his restaurant and bought a farm in Vermont, as well as eight alpacas.

Federal prosecutors say McIntyre also used the funds to buy two vehicles and airtime for his cryptocurrency-themed radio show.

McIntyre pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering in April. He'll also serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $600,000 in restitution.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Liam Elder-Connors: