Local News

Vermont piloted electric school buses, and they passed an important test: Winter

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published August 24, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT
A photo of a yellow school bus in a bus yard with a black hose plugged into the side in a square above the words "charging port." Next to the charging port are the words "battery disconnect" with an arrow pointing down.
TW Farlow/Getty Images
/
iStock
A recent study of electric school bus feasibility in Vermont shows they are viable here.

Electric school buses are good for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, but there isn’t a lot of data on how they operate in cold rural states like Vermont.

The state's Department of Environmental Conservation just studied electric bus feasibility at three supervisory unions, and at the Marble Valley Regional Transit District.

Leigh Martin is an environmental analyst with DEC, and says the main goal of the study was to see how electric buses did during Vermont's winter as well as with elevation and unpaved roads.

“The electric buses were feasible," Martin said. "[F]or the most part we did see them as a viable option moving forward."

Martin added that there are upfront costs to consider when making the switch. But the federal government has made funding available.

The state study found that electric buses save money on fuel in the long-term, along with improving air quality and reducing emissions.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman:

_

