FEMA sending trailers for flood-displaced Vermont households

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said temporary trailers for Vermonters displaced by the recent floods will begin arriving next week.

Will Roy, director of FEMA operations in Vermont, said the number of trailers shipped to the state will depend on conversations with 200 or so families whose homes and apartments suffered severe flood damage.

“And so they’re telling us whether they want to have assistance in that direct housing or not, and then based upon that we’ll work with them as to where they would like it placed," Roy said at a news conference Wednesday.

Roy said trailers have been approved for displaced residents in Washington, Lamoille and Windsor counties.

He said the trailers are built for cold weather, and that FEMA will help connect the units to water, sewer and electricity.

