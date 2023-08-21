Vermont regulators lift cap on Green Mountain Power home battery programs

Vermont's Public Utility Commission has lifted a cap on the number of people who can sign up for two popular programs that help install battery systems in people's homes.

The programs are administered by utility Green Mountain Power. Enrollment for both has been capped at 500 customers. But the utility says demand is much higher and more people signed up after the July floods.

Home batteries are able to store power and provide energy during extreme weather events.

In a press release, GMP said climate change is increasing the amount of extreme weather Vermont is experiencing, making the need to expand the program urgent.

The utility commission agreed.

The waitlist for the programs currently extends into 2026.

