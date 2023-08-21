Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

WATCH LIVE: All Things Gardening is in Norwich, Vt. to meet Janet Flanders and tour the home garden she has been tending for over 50 years. Stream it and submit your questions on YouTube.

Local News

Vermont regulators lift cap on Green Mountain Power home battery programs

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published August 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT
The exterior of the Green Mountain Power building in Colchester
Henry Epp
/
VPR File

Vermont's Public Utility Commission has lifted a cap on the number of people who can sign up for two popular programs that help install battery systems in people's homes.

The programs are administered by utility Green Mountain Power. Enrollment for both has been capped at 500 customers. But the utility says demand is much higher and more people signed up after the July floods.

Home batteries are able to store power and provide energy during extreme weather events.

In a press release, GMP said climate change is increasing the amount of extreme weather Vermont is experiencing, making the need to expand the program urgent.

The utility commission agreed.

The waitlist for the programs currently extends into 2026.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Energy & EnvironmentGreen Mountain PowerPublic Utility Commission
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch