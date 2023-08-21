Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Mosquitoes test positive for EEE in Vermont for first time in years

Vermont Public | By Brittany Patterson
Published August 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
Mosquitoes in Grand Isle and Franklin counties have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

Mosquitoes in two Vermont counties have tested positive for a serious and potentially fatal mosquito-transmitted infection.

The health department says mosquitoes collected in Grand Isle and Franklin Counties have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE.

More from Vermont Public: It's not your imagination: There are more mosquitoes in Vermont this summer.

For most people with EEE, symptoms are similar to the cold or flu.

But the disease can result in severe illness — including encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. And it is fatal in about one-third of people who contract it.

There is no treatment or vaccine for EEE. The health department says taking steps to avoid mosquito bites is the best way to protect yourself.

The agency says it's the first time EEE has been found in mosquitoes in Vermont since 2015.

Earlier this month, West Nile virus was also found in mosquitoes in Alburgh and Vergennes.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020.
