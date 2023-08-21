Mosquitoes test positive for EEE in Vermont for first time in years

Mosquitoes in two Vermont counties have tested positive for a serious and potentially fatal mosquito-transmitted infection.

The health department says mosquitoes collected in Grand Isle and Franklin Counties have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE.

For most people with EEE, symptoms are similar to the cold or flu.

But the disease can result in severe illness — including encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. And it is fatal in about one-third of people who contract it.

There is no treatment or vaccine for EEE. The health department says taking steps to avoid mosquito bites is the best way to protect yourself.

The agency says it's the first time EEE has been found in mosquitoes in Vermont since 2015.

Earlier this month, West Nile virus was also found in mosquitoes in Alburgh and Vergennes.

