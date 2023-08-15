Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

State program will pay for removal of mobile homes damaged by Vermont floods

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published August 15, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
A man bends down while wearing yellow cleaning gloves outside a manufactured home
Carly Berlin
/
Vermont Public and VTDigger
Greg Quetel works on cleaning his belongings outside his house at the Berlin Mobile Home Park on July 25, 2023. The water line from the flood is visible beside the door behind him.

Gov. Phil Scott has announced a special program to help owners of mobile homes made uninhabitable by the recent floods.

He says the cost of removing these homes and disposing of them can be as much as $5,000 per unit.

"It's an unmet need," Scott said. "They're still responsible for deconstruction of that home and moving it off from the rented space — so that's not included anywhere, that's not something that FEMA reimburses for."

Scott says there are several dozen mobile homes across Vermont that have been damaged beyond repair.

The cost of the program is roughly $100,000, and it will be largely financed by a grant from Subaru of New England.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
