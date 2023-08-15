State program will pay for removal of mobile homes damaged by Vermont floods

Gov. Phil Scott has announced a special program to help owners of mobile homes made uninhabitable by the recent floods.

He says the cost of removing these homes and disposing of them can be as much as $5,000 per unit.

"It's an unmet need," Scott said. "They're still responsible for deconstruction of that home and moving it off from the rented space — so that's not included anywhere, that's not something that FEMA reimburses for."

Scott says there are several dozen mobile homes across Vermont that have been damaged beyond repair.

The cost of the program is roughly $100,000, and it will be largely financed by a grant from Subaru of New England.

